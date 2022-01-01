A certified organic hemp tincture made for OLCC stores - formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs for inflammation relief*. Organically grown herbs extracted using a slow, cold-maceration process with organic sugar cane alcohol then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole, indica hemp, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors.

This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. Compounded with supporting herbs like licorice root that may help bring the body relief from discomfort. Indica blend for daytime use. Also available in a Sativa tincture.



Ingredients: Organic vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with organic hemp and organic medicinal herbs licorice, nettle, valerian, and burdock roots, and d-limonene.

Two potency versions containing approximately 250mg or 500mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant.

Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)



Mythology: Aja was a powerful healer in Yoruba legend and thus, in Santerian religious practice. It is said that she was the spirit who taught all other healers their craft. She was a mighty Orisha, and it is believed that if she carries you away but allows you to return after a few days, you will be blessed with her powerful magic.