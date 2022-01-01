An herbal compounded tincture formulated with cannabis, featuring medicinal herbs that may help address specific symptoms. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years, with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabis and vegetable glycerin.



This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made of Oregon grown cannabis. It is compounded with supporting herbs like licorice root that may help relieve chronic pain. Sativa blend for daytime use.



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown cannabis, and licorice, nettle, valerian, and burdock roots, d-limonene.

Usually contains approximately 500mg THC. ​Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.

Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)