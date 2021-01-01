Loading…
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

Hercules Muscle Relief Hemp CBD Massage Oil - 350mg

This massage bath & body oil is a gentle, 100% natural therapy for the skin and emotional well-being. A super blend of luxurious oils like grapeseed and sweet almond oil infused with whole hemp flower oil and aromatic essential oils like lavender, cypress, and marjoram traditionally used by herbalists to help reduce sensitivity to soreness and discomfort.

Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Whole Flower Hemp Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Cypress Essential Oil, Vitamin E, Marjoram Essential Oil, Basil Essential Oil

Formulated for 350mg CBD. For External Use Only.

Net Wt. 8 oz (224g)
