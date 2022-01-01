A certified organic hemp tincture made for OLCC stores - formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists for their hormone balancing properties, as well as support of the female reproductive system*. This blend may help ease the uncomfortable symptoms associated with menopause.

​Organically grown herbs extracted using a slow, cold-maceration process with organic sugar cane alcohol then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors.



This product usually contains approximately 500mg of CBD. Our hemp products are produced using the full spectrum extraction method, working to preserve the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp flowers. Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process, actual volumes of CBD and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch.

​

Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)



Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerine▲, Cane alcohol (24-34%)▲, distilled water, Hybrid Hemp flower (C. sativa)▲, Black Cohosh root (Arctium lappa)▲, Red Clover aerial parts (Trifolium pratense)▲, Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra)▲, Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus)▲, Chaste berry (Vitex agnus-castus)▲, Damiana leaf (Turnera diffusa)▲, Motherwort aerial parts (Leonurus cardiaca)▲, Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica)▲, Natural citrus flavor▲ (▲=Certified Organic) ​