This massage bath & body oil is a gentle, 100% natural therapy for the skin and emotional well-being.
A super blend of luxurious oils infused with whole cannabis flower oil and essential oils that may help soothe feelings of anxiousness, without the psychotropic effects of ingested cannabis.
Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, almond oil, vitamin E oil, whole cannabis flower oil, cardamom EO, cinnamon EO, and sweet orange EO.
Net Wt. 8 oz (224g)
Usually contains approximately 350mg THC. Potency may vary by batch. Test Results available upon request.
For External Use Only.
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
