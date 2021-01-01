About this product

An organic, hemp-infused olive oil blended with calming passionflower and valerian, which may be helpful for easing muscle tension, discomfort, cramps, and minor bruises.



Together with organic whole hemp flower oil, extra-virgin olive oil and vitamin E, this is a skin care product rich in anti-oxidants and full of nutrients the skin will love.



Contains nutrient-dense olive oil, herbal allies, and cannabinoid-rich Oregon grown hemp. 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Good source of antioxidants.



Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch.



Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)