This massage bath & body oil is a gentle, 100% natural therapy for the skin and emotional well-being. A super blend of luxurious oils like grapeseed and sweet almond oil infused with whole hemp flower oil and aromatic essential oils like lavender, sandalwood, rose, and ylang ylang traditionally used by herbalists to help reduce sensitivity and encourage sleep.
Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Whole Flower Hemp Oil, Vitamin E, Sandalwood Fragrance Oil, Rose Fragrance Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Mandarin Essential Oil, Ylang Ylang Essential Oil
Usually contains approximately 350mg CBD. Potency varies by batch. Test Results are available upon request.
For external use only.
Net Wt. 8 oz (224g)
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
