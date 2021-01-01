About this product
Looking for a whole new smoking experience? From the healing herbs and cannabis inside, to the delightful and visually beautiful coating of herbs on the outside, these blunts are truly next level.
THC Hypnos Sleep blunts are formulated for sleep support by harnessing bioregional herbal allies such as hops and lavender plus the addition of strain specific indica cannabis to help the body unwind.* This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.
Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness
When you love natural herbs, more is better.
Combining cannabis crystals - such as kief and live resin cannabis oils- premium cannabis flower; and of course six select medicinal herbs with specific body actions compounded for a custom experience for the consumer.
To create this product, we always chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product was made with responsible packaging, including a fully compostable box and biodegradable plastic tube.
Ingredients:
What's inside - 1/8 gram kief, 3/4 gram whole indica flower, mullein, skullcap, catnip, lemon balm, and hops - all lovingly rolled in a natural hemp blunt wrap.
What's outside - 1/4 gram oil, lavender flower buds.
* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
