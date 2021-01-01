Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Ra Cannabis Classic "Green Dragon" THC Tincture - 1000mg
Product rating:
About this product
A tincture of potent, bio-available cannabis with activated compounds preserved in organic sugar cane alcohol. Pure and potent this tincture has a bite, but is sure to please. It is advised to dilute in water!
Usually contains approximately 1000mg THC.
Ingredients: organic cane alcohol infused with decarboxylated cannabis.
Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.
Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!
No product reviews
