Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

Ra Cannabis Classic "Green Dragon" THC Tincture - 1000mg

Product rating:

About this product

A tincture of potent, bio-available cannabis with activated compounds preserved in organic sugar cane alcohol. Pure and potent this tincture has a bite, but is sure to please. It is advised to dilute in water!

Usually contains approximately 1000mg THC.

Ingredients: organic cane alcohol infused with decarboxylated cannabis.

​Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.

​Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)

​​Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!​
