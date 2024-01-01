Ra Cannabis Classic Ratios "Green Dragon" 1:1:1 THC:CBG:CBD Tincture - 3000mg

by Sun God Medicinals
About this product

A tincture of potent, bio-available cannabis with activated compounds preserved in organic sugar cane alcohol. Pure and potent this alcohol-based tincture has a bite but is sure to please.

Contains approximately 1000mg THC + 1000mg CBG + 1000mg CBD

Ingredients: certified organic cane alcohol infused with full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extract (decarboxylated).

​Potency varies by batch. Complete Test Results are available on our website.

​Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)

​​Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!​
About this brand

Sun God Medicinals
Certified Organic Hemp and Cannabis-infused tinctures, topicals, edibles, smokables, and more, formulated for Oregon OLCC-licensed cannabis dispensaries since 2014.

We use organically grown healing herbs cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon, a practice known as bioregional herbalism. We support our region’s organic herb farmers and raw material suppliers whenever possible, working diligently to contribute to our local economy. We lead with sustainable business practices, using biodegradable plastics, recyclable, and compostable packaging.

At Sun God Medicinals, we prioritize the health of our customers. We blend, extract, and produce high-quality products that are effective and reliable for you, your family, and your friends.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030 10037523839
