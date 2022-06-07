The rich, sweet, and buttery smoothness of caramel has come a long way from chewy wrapped candies. Our Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Syrup delivers mouth-watering decadence with a sweet, yet rich, nutty flavor to your favorite hot or cold beverages and you can feel good knowing that it’s always made with organically grown pure cane sugar and the finest natural/organic flavors with no additives or preservatives.



Our Cannabis Infused Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Syrup is a decadent addition to hot or cold coffee beverages, milkshakes, cocktails and more.



Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.



*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.