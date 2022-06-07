About this product
The rich, sweet, and buttery smoothness of caramel has come a long way from chewy wrapped candies. Our Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Syrup delivers mouth-watering decadence with a sweet, yet rich, nutty flavor to your favorite hot or cold beverages and you can feel good knowing that it’s always made with organically grown pure cane sugar and the finest natural/organic flavors with no additives or preservatives.
Our Cannabis Infused Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Syrup is a decadent addition to hot or cold coffee beverages, milkshakes, cocktails and more.
Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.
*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.
Our Cannabis Infused Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Syrup is a decadent addition to hot or cold coffee beverages, milkshakes, cocktails and more.
Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.
*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.