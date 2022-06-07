About this product
Strawberry Fields Of Flavor with Elderflower!
Is it the bright red color, the sweet juiciness or the familiar aroma that make strawberries so delicious? Elderflower, a European favorite, lends its delicate scent to a wide variety of popular food and drink recipes.
Our Cannabis Infused Strawberry Elderflower Syrup brings a touch of classic floral sweetness to smoothies, shakes, desserts, sodas and cocktails...and plays well with the juniper flavor of gin.
Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.
*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.
Is it the bright red color, the sweet juiciness or the familiar aroma that make strawberries so delicious? Elderflower, a European favorite, lends its delicate scent to a wide variety of popular food and drink recipes.
Our Cannabis Infused Strawberry Elderflower Syrup brings a touch of classic floral sweetness to smoothies, shakes, desserts, sodas and cocktails...and plays well with the juniper flavor of gin.
Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.
*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.