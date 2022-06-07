Strawberry Fields Of Flavor with Elderflower!

Is it the bright red color, the sweet juiciness or the familiar aroma that make strawberries so delicious? Elderflower, a European favorite, lends its delicate scent to a wide variety of popular food and drink recipes.



Our Cannabis Infused Strawberry Elderflower Syrup brings a touch of classic floral sweetness to smoothies, shakes, desserts, sodas and cocktails...and plays well with the juniper flavor of gin.



Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.



*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.