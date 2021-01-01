About this product

A tincture of potent, bio-available hemp with activated compounds preserved in organic sugar cane alcohol. Pure and potent this tincture has a bite, but is sure to please. It is advised to dilute in water!



Usually contains approximately 1000mg CBD, 30mg CBC, and under 0.3% THC. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other constituents of the hemp plant.

Ingredients: organic cane alcohol infused with decarboxylated cannabis.



Test Results available by request.



​Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)



​​Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!​