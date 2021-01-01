About this product

The Sun Token is a U.S.A. crafted hand pipe capable of unique solar dome hits. Using the dome and a magnifying lens, hybrid hits of vaporization and combustion are possible. With the dome set aside, it functions as a traditional pipe. This pipe is modular and fits standard 14mm size attachments, allowing water filters and concentrate use. The body is cherry hardwood, used in pipe making throughout history. It is protected with 100% pure tung oil, one of the safest and most practical wood finishes available. The borosilicate glass parts are durable, yet easily replaceable in case of destruction. Everything disassembles for cleaning. The wood base is warrantied for life, if your wood part ceases to function as a Sun Token, we will replace it.