Genetics: Mango X Hindu Kush
Indica / Sativa: 65% Indica
Average Test: 10-25% THC
Time To Flower: 9-11 week
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Almost never growing taller than five feet, this strain grows well both indoors and out. Mango Kush plants handle colder nighttime temperatures well but do poorly with heavy rains while flowering. It’s best to keep Mango Kush between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Indoor/outdoor: Performs well indoors or out, as long as humidity is kept at bay. Like the Hindu Kush, this plant stays dense and bushy, resulting in increased yields in small spaces – especially when methods like SOG (sea of green) are used. Prune and trellis diligently to help keep the plants happy and healthy. You can easily fill a greenhouse or indoor space with clones and expect a heavy yield.
Flower Notes: Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart.
Flavor Profile: Mango, banana, fruity, pine, tropical, sweet
Terpene Profile: Myrcene
Medical Effects: giggly, hungry, talkative, aids with Stress, Anxiety, Depression
Breeder:Alter Ego Genetics
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.