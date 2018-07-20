Mango Kush

Genetics: Mango X Hindu Kush

Indica / Sativa: 65% Indica

Average Test: 10-25% THC

Time To Flower: 9-11 week

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: Almost never growing taller than five feet, this strain grows well both indoors and out. Mango Kush plants handle colder nighttime temperatures well but do poorly with heavy rains while flowering. It’s best to keep Mango Kush between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Indoor/outdoor: Performs well indoors or out, as long as humidity is kept at bay. Like the Hindu Kush, this plant stays dense and bushy, resulting in increased yields in small spaces – especially when methods like SOG (sea of green) are used. Prune and trellis diligently to help keep the plants happy and healthy. You can easily fill a greenhouse or indoor space with clones and expect a heavy yield.

Flower Notes: Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart.

Flavor Profile: Mango, banana, fruity, pine, tropical, sweet

Terpene Profile: Myrcene

Medical Effects: giggly, hungry, talkative, aids with Stress, Anxiety, Depression

Breeder:Alter Ego Genetics