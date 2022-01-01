Another step to the OG side of the spectrum past OG Raskal's White Fire OG, this strain was a specially selected phenotype that demonstrated true OG characteristics. A powerhouse indica dominant hybrid, White Fire OG from OG raskal crossed with perhaps the original OG, Tahoe OG, delivers a flavorul and profound stony experience. Whereas OG Raskal's White Fire OG has a roaste seed flavor, the White Fire Tahoe is especially tangy and woody.