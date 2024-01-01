Loading...

Sunday Extracts

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesVapingCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

2 products
Product image for Blueberry x Pineapple Muffin
Flower
Blueberry x Pineapple Muffin
by Sunday Extracts
THC 67.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Rhino x Blue Gelato
Flower
White Rhino x Blue Gelato
by Sunday Extracts
THC 71.25%
CBD 0%