About this product
Infused with our scientifically formulated blend of full-spectrum CBD, B12 and D3, Sunday Scaries gummies are formulated to relieve anxiety. Each bottle contains 200mg of CBD, with 10mg of CBD in each gummy. Gummies are all-natural, contain no artificial flavoring and taste delicious. Our proprietary blend also has zero traces of THC, so you can't get high. Made locally in North County, San Diego, take 1-3 gummies daily for maximum relief.
About this brand
Sunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are an all-natural, non-habit forming remedy for anxiety. Created to alleviate professional, moral and financial hangovers after a weekend of partying, gummies offer a healthy alternative to reduce anxiety of any kind. Providing a calm, clean sense of relief, Sunday Scaries are easy- to-dose, economical and legal in all 50 states. Enjoy your awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Save your Sunday, so you can dominate Monday.