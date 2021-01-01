About this product

Infused with our scientifically formulated blend of full-spectrum CBD, B12 and D3, Sunday Scaries gummies are formulated to relieve anxiety. Each bottle contains 200mg of CBD, with 10mg of CBD in each gummy. Gummies are all-natural, contain no artificial flavoring and taste delicious. Our proprietary blend also has zero traces of THC, so you can't get high. Made locally in North County, San Diego, take 1-3 gummies daily for maximum relief.