Sunday Scaries
About Sunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are an all-natural, non-habit forming remedy for anxiety. Created to alleviate professional, moral and financial hangovers after a weekend of partying, gummies offer a healthy alternative to reduce anxiety of any kind. Providing a calm, clean sense of relief, Sunday Scaries are easy- to-dose, economical and legal in all 50 states. Enjoy your awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Save your Sunday, so you can dominate Monday.
Candy
Hemp CBD edibles
Available in
United States