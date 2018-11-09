 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are an all-natural, non-habit forming remedy for anxiety. Created to alleviate professional, moral and financial hangovers after a weekend of partying, gummies offer a healthy alternative to reduce anxiety of any kind. Providing a calm, clean sense of relief, Sunday Scaries are easy- to-dose, economical and legal in all 50 states. Enjoy your awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Save your Sunday, so you can dominate Monday.

Candy

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Related articles

See all news

Available in

United States