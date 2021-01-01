Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sun Grown Packaging - Recyclable and Compostable

Sun Grown Packaging - Recyclable and Compostable

Vape Oil & Pens

About this product

This cutting edge design has a secure holding compartment for vape cartridge and pen to rest. Prevents spillage and breakage of oil or pen by keeping cartridge still when package is handled or displayed. Interior compartment easily slides in and out of exterior package, yet fits tight inside to ensure it won’t slide out without assistance.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!