About this product
About this strain
Layer Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!