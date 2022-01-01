Sunna Ra Acres grows cannabis organically using sustainable farming practices. The farm features a variety of indica, sativa, and hybrid plants. Sunna Ra Acres produces Wild & Untamed prepackaged flower - high quality, machine-trimmed popcorn buds for a sustainable price, as well cannabis clones for the retail market. The farm also features the Ra Cannabis, Ra Hemp, and Ra Herbals brands, manufactured by Sun God Medicinals. These products feature organically grown cannabis-only and hemp-only products like tinctures and lotions. Recently launched is Ra Herbals, which is a line of organic, single herb tinctures.



Sunna Ra Acres was founded in 2011 and was originally focused on sustainable food production. Although not certified organic the farm has always strived to grow harmoniously with the natural world. In 2014 the farm switched its focus from raw milk, heritage pork, free-range eggs, and culinary herbs to medicinal herbs. The farm currently cultivates medicinal herbs like hops, peppermint, spearmint, anise hyssop, catnip, echinacea, motherwort, meadowsweet, raspberry, and chamomile, as well as cannabis. Most of the 40 acre farm is left in its natural state and the following medicinal plants are wild crafted from the oak woodlands - plantain, Oregon grape root, wild rose hips, mullein, willow bark, St. John's wort, and yarrow.



Sunna Ra Acres is one of three companies in the Sun Breeze Inc family. Sun Breeze Inc was formed in 2014 to provide safe access to medicinal herbs grown in Southern Oregon - from seed to sale. In the summer of 2016 Sunna Ra Acres became licensed as an Oregon State marijuana producer. Proud to be in the top 40 of licensed farmers in Oregon to produce this wonderful healing herb!



