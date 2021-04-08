Loading…
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Sunna Ra Acres grows cannabis organically using sustainable farming practices. The farm features a variety of indica, sativa, and hybrid plants. Sunna Ra Acres produces Wild & Untamed prepackaged flower - high quality, machine-trimmed popcorn buds for a sustainable price, as well cannabis clones for the retail market. The farm also features the Ra Cannabis, Ra Hemp, and Ra Herbals brands, manufactured by Sun God Medicinals. These products feature organically grown cannabis-only and hemp-only products like tinctures and lotions. Recently launched is Ra Herbals, which is a line of organic, single herb tinctures.

Sunna Ra Acres was founded in 2011 and was originally focused on sustainable food production. Although not certified organic the farm has always strived to grow harmoniously with the natural world. In 2014 the farm switched its focus from raw milk, heritage pork, free-range eggs, and culinary herbs to medicinal herbs. The farm currently cultivates medicinal herbs like hops, peppermint, spearmint, anise hyssop, catnip, echinacea, motherwort, meadowsweet, raspberry, and chamomile, as well as cannabis. Most of the 40 acre farm is left in its natural state and the following medicinal plants are wild crafted from the oak woodlands - plantain, Oregon grape root, wild rose hips, mullein, willow bark, St. John's wort, and yarrow.

Sunna Ra Acres is one of three companies in the Sun Breeze Inc family. Sun Breeze Inc was formed in 2014 to provide safe access to medicinal herbs grown in Southern Oregon - from seed to sale. In the summer of 2016 Sunna Ra Acres became licensed as an Oregon State marijuana producer. Proud to be in the top 40 of licensed farmers in Oregon to produce this wonderful healing herb!

