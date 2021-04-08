About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Sunna Ra Acres was founded in 2011 and was originally focused on sustainable food production. Although not certified organic the farm has always strived to grow harmoniously with the natural world. In 2014 the farm switched its focus from raw milk, heritage pork, free-range eggs, and culinary herbs to medicinal herbs. The farm currently cultivates medicinal herbs like hops, peppermint, spearmint, anise hyssop, catnip, echinacea, motherwort, meadowsweet, raspberry, and chamomile, as well as cannabis. Most of the 40 acre farm is left in its natural state and the following medicinal plants are wild crafted from the oak woodlands - plantain, Oregon grape root, wild rose hips, mullein, willow bark, St. John's wort, and yarrow.
Sunna Ra Acres is one of three companies in the Sun Breeze Inc family. Sun Breeze Inc was formed in 2014 to provide safe access to medicinal herbs grown in Southern Oregon - from seed to sale. In the summer of 2016 Sunna Ra Acres became licensed as an Oregon State marijuana producer. Proud to be in the top 40 of licensed farmers in Oregon to produce this wonderful healing herb!
