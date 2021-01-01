Loading…
Sunrise Heights Farms

USDA Certified Organic White CBG Smokable Flower

Hand trimmed, high quality, and medical grade. Frosty flowers with an intense floral aroma that is varied with a strong terpene profile. Attractive contrast and lighter in color.

This variety was awarded:
• 1st Place 2019 Oregon Growers Cup
•1st Place 2020 Oregon Growers Cup
•1st Place 2021 Golden Grow Awards CBG Potency
