Sunrise Heights Farms
About this product
Hand trimmed, high quality, and medical grade. Frosty flowers with an intense floral aroma that is varied with a strong terpene profile. Attractive contrast and lighter in color.
This variety was awarded:
• 1st Place 2019 Oregon Growers Cup
•1st Place 2020 Oregon Growers Cup
•1st Place 2021 Golden Grow Awards CBG Potency
This variety was awarded:
• 1st Place 2019 Oregon Growers Cup
•1st Place 2020 Oregon Growers Cup
•1st Place 2021 Golden Grow Awards CBG Potency
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!