Blueberry Muffin 1g Preroll Single

Hand Rolled, Full Flower, No Trim Ever, Compostable Tube

_____________________________________________________



TOTAL: 27% THC: 23%

TERPS: 2.0%

TASTE: Sweet Blueberry, Vanilla, Nutty

FEEL: Relaxed, Body High, Uplifted



Breath In Humboldt with Sunrise Mountain's Blueberry Muffin #4. An indica dominant hybrid with delectable aroma and flavor of baking blueberry muffins. The raw flower consistently tests above 3% terpenes every year we've grown it. These full gram cones come in a non-plastic compostable tube so we can all feel a teensy bit better about doing our part for the environment. Take a little Humboldt on the go with peace of mind. 🌇🌲❄️🏔🌧💨🌊☀️🏖🌃.

_____________________________________________________

* Regeneratively Sun Grown in Living Soil

* Packaged in a Home Compostable Tube

* Sun & Earth Certified 👍🌎

* Wildlife Conscious

* Equity Trade Certified

* Women Owned Legacy Farm & Brand



