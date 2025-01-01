Total Cannabinoids: 31.2%

THC: 25.48%, CBD: 0.081%, CBG: 1.3%



Total Terpenes: 1.46%

Caryophyllene 0.4%, Limonene 0.29%, β-Farnesene 0.25%, Linalool 0.15%



Tasting Notes: Citrus, Green Apple, Lavender, Cream, Spice

Sensation: Uplifted, Happy, Calm



Description: Dozizoz #5 is an indica dominant hybrid. It is a beautiful cultivar with glittering trichomes, bright pistils, lime green and lavender leaves. This hybrid cross of Zkittlez and Dosido leans toward it’s Do-Si-Dos lineage, and is exclusively grown at Sunrise Mountain Farms. The aroma is pungent, sweet and citrusy, with a taste like sour apples, spice and cream.



Genetics: Zkittlez x Zozizoz (Zkittlez backcrossed x Do-Si-Dos)

Breeder: Green Fire Genetics

