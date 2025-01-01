Description: Dozizoz #5 is an indica dominant hybrid. It is a beautiful cultivar with glittering trichomes, bright pistils, lime green and lavender leaves. This hybrid cross of Zkittlez and Dosido leans toward it’s Do-Si-Dos lineage, and is exclusively grown at Sunrise Mountain Farms. The aroma is pungent, sweet and citrusy, with a taste like sour apples, spice and cream.
Genetics: Zkittlez x Zozizoz (Zkittlez backcrossed x Do-Si-Dos) Breeder: Green Fire Genetics
