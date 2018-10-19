About this product
Total Terpenes: 2.7% Caryophyllene 1.2 %, Limonene 0.6 %, Humulene 0.4 %, Linalool 0.2 %
Tasting Notes: Gassy, sweet candy, exotic spice, lemongrass, tropical citrus
Sensation: Uplifted, Tranquil, Focused, Creative
Lineage: Zkittlez x {Zkittlez x Dosidos}
(Zkittlez»»» {Grape Ape x Grapefruit} x Unknown Strain)
(Dosidos»»» OGKB x Face/Off OG BX1)
Breeder: Green Fire Genetics
Description: This is a deliciously terpy cultivar with a well rounded high. You will feel alert and uplifted at the start, experiencing tranquility and creativity before descending into a fuzzy, happy, relaxed state. We pheno hunted and chose this cultivar for the exquisite aroma, flavor and well rounded entourage effect. This hybrid cross of Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos leans toward it’s Zkittez lineage, and is exclusively grown at Sunrise Mountain Farms.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Dosidos effects
About this brand
We are a legacy family farm located in the mountains of Humboldt County cultivating full sun and mixed light premium cannabis. Our products are hand crafted sustainably, without the use of solvents.
•Regenerative cultivation•Sustainable packaging•Education•Customer Service