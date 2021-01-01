About this product

Our 1000w HPS SuperCool Lumatek Lighting System is great for anyone who just needs a light! This full spectrum, dimmable & digital intelligent lighting system is expertly configured for maximum control, light penetration, temperature regulation, and peak efficiency. It can be professionally air-cooled by two high performance fans that bring cool air into the light tube and across the bulb. This will keep temperatures at safe levels for you and your plants. This SuperCool Tube includes a yo-yo system making it extremely easy to adjust the height of your light. This ensures zero plant stretch and the greatest light penetration, which will result in maximum photosynthesis.



SuperCloset utilizes the award winning Lumatek ballasts. These top tier digital and dimmable ballasts are known to be among the most reliable and effective in the industry. These ballasts give you the ability to operate your light(s) at 50%, 75%, 100%, and even at the 110% “SuperLumens” setting. This spectacular feature allows you to minimize electrical consumption and maximize your yields. Not to mention that the time tested reliability of the brand will let you sleep easy. Peace of mind is priceless!



Included Components:



25 1/2″ by 6″ (diameter) Tempered Glass Reflector

1000w HPS Bulb – 140,000 Lumens

Lumatek 1000w Dimmable Digital Ballast

138 CFM Axial Fan installed

Dual Yo-Yo’s for easy installation and hanging!

SuperCloset’s 3 year warranty on all products (except bulb)

Lifetime Customer Service