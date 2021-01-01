About this product

The Big Buddha Box Vertical Hydroponic System is vertical hydroponics at its finest. This system grows up to 5x bigger and better yields than ANY horizontal traditional growing method per watt per square foot. The Big Buddha Box can house up to 75 plants. Grow as few or as many as you like!



The Big Buddha Box uses VerticalPonic technology, which combines a vertical growing system with SuperCloset’s SuperPonics hydroponics technology. The average cycle time is the same as traditional systems, but the yields are so much greater!



The Big Buddha Box Vertical Hydroponic System includes an 80w Air Pump, perfect for powering the VerticalPonics Oxygenation System. With our easy watering system, you won’t have to worry about the hassle of constantly refilling reservoirs for 120 sq. ft. of growing space. A single 70-gallon reservoir is all you need for this efficient system. The reservoir serves as a backup to the water supply and enables the Ebb & Flow / Fill & Drain system that is crucial to the success of VerticalPonics. The entire system can be set to timers for complete automation and can be manually adjusted for perfect plant hydration.