Logo for the brand Super Closet

Super Closet

Buddha Box 5′ x 5′ Vertical Grow Room

About this product

We created this Complete Vertical Grow Room Package for customers who need a turnkey vertical system.

The Buddha Box 5′ x 5′ Vertical Grow Room Package starts with the Buddha Box Vertical Hydroponic System, which grows up to 5x bigger and better yields than ANY horizontal traditional growing method per watt per square foot. The Buddha Box uses VerticalPonic technology, which combines a vertical growing system with SuperCloset’s SuperPonics hydroponics technology. Two Perfectly Air-Cooled, SuperCool Digital, Dimmable Lumatek Lights are the centerpiece of your Buddha Box, enabling your plants to grow right up to, even touching the light source. The Buddha Box can house up to 48 plants – grow as few or as many as you like! The average cycle time is the same as traditional systems, but the yields are so much greater.
