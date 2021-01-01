About this product

With a 50-site SuperCloner in a dedicated cloning and germination chamber, you can start your seeds and clones down below without disrupting the vegetation and flowering stages in the main chamber. Our unique SuperPonics system grows your plants up to 5x faster, bigger, and easier than any other grow box! Plus, dual custom carbon filters and locking doors mean your grow will be safe from pesky aromas and prying eyes.



The Deluxe 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet stands 36″ wide, 24″ deep and 72″ high. Add the SuperFlower cabinet to complete the Trinity Grow System and become the envy of all your friends!



This award-winning, completely automated hydroponic grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, fully assembled, quiet, safe, beautiful, air-tight, light-tight, locking, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home!



Our Deluxe 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following these simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!