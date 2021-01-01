About this product

With our Stealth RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter, you will save more water, stabilize pH levels and avoid mineral build-up, and maximize nutrient uptake and minimize lock-out for your prized plants. This filter is essential for the health of beneficial micro-organisms!



The Stealth RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter produces up to 200 GPD (gallons per day) of ultra-pure, low PPM water, removing more than 98% of chlorine and contaminants and wasting approximately 25% less water than other RO Systems.



Custom tailored for gardening and hydroponics, this filter is ideal for well water users with iron and sulfur, as well as for city water users with chloramines. Everything is included in the box for quick hook-up – standard 3:1 ratio pre-plumbed, optional 2:1 ratio included.