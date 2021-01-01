About this product

SuperCloset is proud to bring you the SupHerb Dryer drying cabinet, the first professional vertical herb/flower drying cabinet in the world. The SupHerb Dryer drying cabinet has been designed to blend into almost any area, perfect for the home, office, or pretty much anywhere!



The SupHerb Dryer drying cabinet provides the ideal drying environment. It is important to state that all SuperCloset Grow Boxes and Grow Rooms can act as a good drying cabinet in and of themselves. As much as everyone loves the SupHerb Dryer, we believe that we have to tell you that your SuperCloset will also double as a drying cabinet when you harvest your plants in any SuperCloset system.



The benefit of the SupHerb Dryer is that you will have a professional separate wooden drying chamber designed specifically for perfectly drying plants. With pine and mahogany walls throughout and several adjustable hanging rods, the drying process is quick and simple. In addition, you will save time and money by not disrupting the Continual Harvest Rotation in your SuperCloset. The SupHerb Dryer is a wonderful addition to all SuperCloset systems and is a huge hit with all growers who want the absolute best and fastest drying experience!