Hybrid 50% Sativa 50% Indica
THC: 24.90%
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Super Farm
Super Farm Cannabis is an Indoor Recreational Cannabis Cultivator established In Denver, CO in 2015. Our passionate, all-encompassing team of cultivators work 365 days per year to ensure every plant is Grown With Love.
As a team, we are constantly striving and working together to take our company and our brand to the next level while promoting responsible, reliable Cannabis Cultivation.
