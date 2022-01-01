About this product
70% Indica 30 % Sativa
THC: 21.31%
About this brand
Super Farm
Super Farm Cannabis is an Indoor Recreational Cannabis Cultivator established In Denver, CO in 2015. Our passionate, all-encompassing team of cultivators work 365 days per year to ensure every plant is Grown With Love.
As a team, we are constantly striving and working together to take our company and our brand to the next level while promoting responsible, reliable Cannabis Cultivation.
