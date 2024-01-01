Loading...

Superior Organics

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentratesTopicals

Superior Organics products

7 products
Product image for Blue Razz
Flower
Blue Razz
by Superior Organics
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Granddaddy Purple Temple Ball Hash 0.5g
Hash
Granddaddy Purple Temple Ball Hash 0.5g
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dosiface Animal Mints Temple Ball 1g
Solventless
Dosiface Animal Mints Temple Ball 1g
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Kush
Flower
Pink Kush
by Superior Organics
THC 26.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for THC Pain Relief Rub 2000mg
Balms
THC Pain Relief Rub 2000mg
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Glazed Grape
Flower
Glazed Grape
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Meringue Pie
Flower
Lemon Meringue Pie
by Superior Organics
THC 0%
CBD 0%