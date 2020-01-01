SuperLeaf Rolling Papers ™ are created from a variety of organic and non-organic vegetables such as cabbage, lettuce, and corn. These vegetables have been used successfully for centuries as natural healing herbs and spices; they are 100% safe and non – toxic when inhaled, and 100% NON-GMO. SuperLeaf ™ products give no euphoric or other “high” effects when smoked. All vegetables used are legal to cultivate, buy, possess, and distribute without a license or prescription.