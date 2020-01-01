 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SuperLeaf

About SuperLeaf

SuperLeaf Rolling Papers ™ are created from a variety of organic and non-organic vegetables such as cabbage, lettuce, and corn. These vegetables have been used successfully for centuries as natural healing herbs and spices; they are 100% safe and non – toxic when inhaled, and 100% NON-GMO. SuperLeaf ™ products give no euphoric or other “high” effects when smoked. All vegetables used are legal to cultivate, buy, possess, and distribute without a license or prescription.