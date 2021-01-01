Loading…
Supernatural Brand

EXCELLOFIZZ®

About this product

Perfect for smaller gardens and areas with limited ventilation, Excellofizz® releases optimal amounts of carbon into the growth environment. Carbon is the building block for all plants, and proper absorption greatly increases plant mass and fruit load.

TIPS

-Keep room temperature below 85°F (29°C)
-Maintain relative humidity below 70%
-Use with high intensity lighting
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!