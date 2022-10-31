About this product
This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush and is known to have higher THC levels. It can be strong, however, it's balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy. (Leafly)
Flavor/Aroma: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery
Lineage: Sour Diesel x OG Kush x Master Kush
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Creative
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Cannabinoids: CBGa. CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBDV, THCV
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.