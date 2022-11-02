This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush and is known to have higher THC levels. It can be strong, however, it's balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy.

--

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Creative

--

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.