This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush and is known to have higher THC levels. It can be strong, however, it's balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy. (Leafly)

--

Flavor/Aroma: Herbal, Citrus, Peppery

Lineage: Sour Diesel x OG Kush x Master Kush

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Creative

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Cannabinoids: CBGa. CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBDV, THCV

--

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.