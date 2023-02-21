8" Bagel is an indica dominant hybrid strain from Cresco Labs that is the offspring of parent strains GMO crossed with Project 4516. Featuring prominent terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene, you may notice notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, pine, and lavender upon consumption. This indica strain may leave patients feeling relaxed, uplifted, and calm leading to a sense of sedation.

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy, Calm, Uplifted

Flavor/Aroma: Cinnamon, Citrus, Hops, Pine, Lavender

Lineage: GMO x Project 4516

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

