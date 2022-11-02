Looking for a strain that will provide a cerebral experience and may help improve your mood? Look no further than 814 Fireworks! This sativa offspring of MAC x Gelato (Pheno 7) boasts a terpene profile that includes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool; creating flavor and aromas that include orange, hops, pine, and lavender.

Flavor/Aroma: Orange, Hops, Pine, Lavender, Cinnamon

Lineage: MAC x Gelato #7

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral, Relaxing

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Cannabinoids: CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBC, THCV, CBDV

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.