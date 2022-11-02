Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Mints is a cross of Animal Cookies pollen and a GSC x Blue Power mother. This cultivar is bright green with high amounts of trichomes and minty-gas flavors. You may expect an initial cerebral sensation leading to an overall calming of the body that could be best suited for anytime of day that you’re looking to relax.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Fuel, Menthol

Lineage: Animal Cookies x GSC x Blue Power

Reported Effects: Calm, Relaxed

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene

--

Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.