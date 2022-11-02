What do you get when you cross the delicious Mandarin Cookies with Lilac Diesel BX3? This evenly balanced hybrid strain, Apex! Main terpenes Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Ocimene create sweet and sour citrus notes that taste like candy, and is rounded out by a floral finish upon the exhale. A similar aroma profile features spicy lavender and diesel notes. Many find this experience to be a slow creeping one that starts building in the back of our head before flowing into the rest of your body, provide an immense amount of full body relief and physical relaxation. A general uplifted sense of euhporia can help patients improve their mood and unwind after a stressful day.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Floral, Diesel, Sweet, Sour

Lineage: Mandarin Cookies x Lilac Diesel BX3

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted

Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene

--

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.