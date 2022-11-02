About this product
Banana OG will have you feeling bananas! This offspring of Banana OG F3 features top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. This terpene profile creates very fruity, herbal, and earthy aromas with earthy, peppery, and sweet flavors. This heady, euphoric, energizing strain is great for a weekend adventure or knocking some things off your to-do list!
Flavor/Aroma: Fruity, Herbal, Earthy, Peppery, Sweet
Lineage: Banana OG F3
Reported Effects: Heady, Euphoric, Energizing
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBL
Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.