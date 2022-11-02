Banana OG will have you feeling bananas! This offspring of Banana OG F3 features top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. This terpene profile creates very fruity, herbal, and earthy aromas with earthy, peppery, and sweet flavors. This heady, euphoric, energizing strain is great for a weekend adventure or knocking some things off your to-do list!

--

Flavor/Aroma: Fruity, Herbal, Earthy, Peppery, Sweet

Lineage: Banana OG F3

Reported Effects: Heady, Euphoric, Energizing

Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBL

--

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.