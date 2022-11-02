Banana OG will have you feeling bananas! This offspring of Banana OG F3 features top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. This terpene profile creates very fruity, herbal, and earthy aromas with earthy, peppery, and sweet flavors. This heady, euphoric, energizing strain is great for a weekend adventure or knocking some things off your to-do list!

--

Flavor/Aroma: Fruity, Herbal, Earthy, Peppery, Sweet

Lineage: Banana OG F3

Reported Effects: Heady, Euphoric, Energizing

Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBL

--

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.