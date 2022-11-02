Banana Punch is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Banana OG X Purple Punch strains. Perfect for any hybrid lover, this bud packs a heavy hit of flavor and full-bodied effects that will leave you happy and lifted for hours on end. Banana Punch packs a sweet tropical pineapple flavor with mouthfuls of ripe banana and spicy berry. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sweet and sour citrus overtone that's accented by a notable hint of rich banana. The Banana Punch high will have you even more head over heels, with a relaxing overtone that will have you kicked back and totally at ease. The effects are definitely creeping in nature, sneaking up on you before suddenly taking hold. Your mind will feel euphoric and focused with a sense of happy creative energy while your body settles down into a state of pure calm and ease. This relaxing feeling quickly turns sedative, which can have you dozing off before you know it. (Allbud, July 2022)

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Spicy, Herbal

Lineage: Banana OG x Purple Punch

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Focused, Uplifted

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Pinene

