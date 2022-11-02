About this product
Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.
Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Chemical, Sweet
Lineage: Bio Diesel x Gumbo
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry
Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene
Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBL, CBC
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
About this brand
Supply
